JOYY (YY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter.

Shares of YY stock opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

