Junee Limited (NASDAQ:JUNE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Junee Limited (NASDAQ:JUNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Junee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Junee Limited (NASDAQ:JUNE – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Junee worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Junee Stock Up 7.5 %

JUNE stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.99. 24,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,441. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. Junee has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $7.11.

About Junee

Junee Limited, through its subsidiary, OPS Interior Design Consultant Limited, provides interior design, fit-out, and maintenance services to residential and commercial clients in the interior design market in Hong Kong. Its interior design services comprise preliminary consulting services, conceptualizing clients design ideas with layout plans, and producing detailed design drawings; and fit-out work includes various activities making an interior space suitable for residential or commercial purposes.

