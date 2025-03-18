Jupiter Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.36 Billion (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Jupiter token can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $51.62 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,732.00 or 1.00119277 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,550.20 or 0.99899262 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter launched on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 6,999,978,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,690,911,111 tokens. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 6,999,978,359.445357 with 2,690,911,111.1 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.50819929 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 659 active market(s) with $59,528,613.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars.

