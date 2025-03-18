Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $1.17.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

