Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days.
Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance
Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $1.17.
About Jupiter Fund Management
