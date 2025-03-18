Keep Network (KEEP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $38,423.65

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Keep Network has a market cap of $72.85 million and $38,423.65 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000762 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81,786.46 or 0.99847017 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81,308.17 or 0.99263112 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,076,054 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars.
