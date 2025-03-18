Kennondale Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Kennondale Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 67,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.37.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $354.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $355.69 and its 200 day moving average is $354.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $415.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

