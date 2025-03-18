Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.25, but opened at $33.89. Kenon shares last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 4,235 shares.

Kenon Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Get Kenon alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kenon

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,136,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 4,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Kenon by 13.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Kenon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,782,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,868,000 after acquiring an additional 88,762 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.