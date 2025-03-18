Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in ExlService by 2,827.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $833,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,779. This trade represents a 28.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $484,823.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,822.56. This represents a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,351 shares of company stock worth $2,337,284. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

