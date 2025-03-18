Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,858 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

NIKE Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.71. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $101.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

