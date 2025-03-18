Kingsoft Cloud (KC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KCGet Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KC opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 2.23. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $22.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.93.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

