Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Up 23.0% in February

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Komatsu Price Performance

KMTUY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,550. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Komatsu has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Komatsu will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Rest of Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.