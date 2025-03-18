Komodo Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $22.59 million and $2.44 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00039664 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,751,117 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

