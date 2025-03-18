Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Short Interest Update

Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Lagardere Price Performance

Lagardere stock remained flat at $22.46 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. Lagardere has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $23.60.

Lagardere Company Profile

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, children and youth adult, mobile games, board games, and stationery and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

