Leelyn Smith LLC Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 925.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,894 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 892.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,578,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,341,902,000 after acquiring an additional 16,706,708 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Lam Research by 7,601.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,945,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $990,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 860.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,786,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559,508 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 931.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,482,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,830 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lam Research by 843.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,661,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,470,000 after buying an additional 3,273,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

