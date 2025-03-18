Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR) Announces Earnings Results

Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Lithium Argentina Price Performance

NYSE:LAR opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $372.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.36. Lithium Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79.

Get Lithium Argentina alerts:

Lithium Argentina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.