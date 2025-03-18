LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

LXP Industrial Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. LXP Industrial Trust has a payout ratio of 1,350.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

Shares of LXP opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $100.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. Analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

