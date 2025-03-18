Manta Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $49.83 Million (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, Manta Network has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Manta Network has a total market capitalization of $107.94 million and $49.83 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manta Network token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Manta Network Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,837,057 tokens. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 393,837,057.38666534 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.25115392 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $28,513,362.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

