Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3 – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.49 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 26.21%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Stock Performance

MIG3 remained flat at GBX 49 ($0.64) during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £61.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.81 and a beta of 0.13. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 has a 12-month low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 51 ($0.66). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.94.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializing in development capital and early stage investments. In case of private companies, the fund prefers to invest in later stage. It does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. The fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies and AIM quoted companies in the United Kingdom with strong growth potential.

