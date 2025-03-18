Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3 – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.49 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 26.21%.
Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Stock Performance
MIG3 remained flat at GBX 49 ($0.64) during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £61.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.81 and a beta of 0.13. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 has a 12-month low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 51 ($0.66). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.94.
Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Company Profile
