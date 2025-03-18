Michael(Mike) Utsler Acquires 10,000 Shares of Santos Limited (ASX:STO) Stock

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Free Report) insider Michael(Mike) Utsler acquired 10,000 shares of Santos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$6.20 ($3.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$62,000.00 ($39,490.45).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. Santos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.14%.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

