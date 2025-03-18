MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.16, but opened at $14.64. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 33,135 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 7.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53 and a beta of -4.76.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

