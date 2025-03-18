MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $6.46. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 1,044,185 shares.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of -2.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.