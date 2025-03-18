Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 31,572 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 172,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 27,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Milestone Scientific by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 53,198 shares during the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

