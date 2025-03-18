Mirova US LLC Sells 65,577 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mirova US LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,794,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,577 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 3.3% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mirova US LLC owned 0.18% of NextEra Energy worth $272,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Development LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haven Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.77.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

