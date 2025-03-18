Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 24560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Trading Up 12.9 %

The company has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

