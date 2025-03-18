Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) PT Set at C$0.68 by Fundamental Research

Monument Mining (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report) received a C$0.68 target price from stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Monument Mining Trading Up 4.0 %

CVE MMY traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,963. Monument Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.13 and a twelve month high of C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.28.

About Monument Mining

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

