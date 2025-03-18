Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,665 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Moody’s worth $49,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 272.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Moody’s from $459.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $481.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.00.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.62, for a total value of $133,087.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,314,236.28. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,124 shares of company stock valued at $552,193 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MCO opened at $453.54 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $360.05 and a 12 month high of $531.93. The stock has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $486.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.36%.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.