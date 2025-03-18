Moonbeam (GLMR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.92 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $84.63 million and $6.92 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.0885 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00022685 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,164,338,556 coins and its circulating supply is 956,070,329 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

