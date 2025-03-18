Mystic Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $226.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $209.81 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

