Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $647,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 572.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 63,244 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,352,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,802,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 442,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 302,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $205.45 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

