Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 10,099 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,433 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Akamai Technologies worth $25,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,197,009 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $423,066,000 after buying an additional 202,746 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,140,257 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $205,743,000 after acquiring an additional 138,380 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,499,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $151,401,000 after acquiring an additional 88,732 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,244 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $88,213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,888 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,528 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $87,188,000 after purchasing an additional 74,373 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $110.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.65%. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 37,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.58 per share, with a total value of $2,997,778.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,929,676.36. The trade was a 37.79 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $366,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,633.28. This trade represents a 14.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.