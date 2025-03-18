Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $28,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $235.98 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.92 and a 1 year high of $240.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.95.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

