Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,837 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $27,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,183,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,609,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,548,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,886,000 after buying an additional 591,316 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,378,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,463,000 after buying an additional 59,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,629,000 after buying an additional 342,715 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $408,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,634.85. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,637.79. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,385,350 shares of company stock worth $2,755,891,890. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

