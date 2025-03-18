Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,392,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,813 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Hillman Solutions worth $23,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $4,631,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 75,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 338.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 326.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 305,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 233,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

HLMN opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 114.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLMN. William Blair lowered Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

