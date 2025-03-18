Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Iron Mountain worth $21,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,561,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 42,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IRM opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.87. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 514.75%.

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $15,759,174.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,681,924.66. The trade was a 42.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $863,400.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,012.46. This represents a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,242 shares of company stock worth $31,530,305. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

