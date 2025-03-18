Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,063 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Entegris worth $28,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Entegris by 41.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 4,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

Entegris Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $100.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.31 and a 200-day moving average of $105.05. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.84 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,524. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

