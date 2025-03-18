Nexum Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.01 Million (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Nexum token can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and $15,829.59 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nexum

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,176,857 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

