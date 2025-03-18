Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,074 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 485,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 48,128 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,726,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,027 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,529,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,492,000 after purchasing an additional 237,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 2.8 %

AGI opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.49%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

