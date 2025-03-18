Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Precision Drilling worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,579.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PDS opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $618.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.05. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $79.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.64). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

