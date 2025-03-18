Niza Global (NIZA) Price Up 65.2% Over Last Week

Niza Global (NIZA) traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Niza Global has a total market capitalization of $19,929.30 and $476,573.37 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niza Global token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Niza Global has traded up 65.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Niza Global Token Profile

Niza Global’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,689,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,689,999,954. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.0000784 USD and is down -36.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $567,994.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

