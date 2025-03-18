Oasis Network (ROSE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.18 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $225.02 million and approximately $15.18 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,887.54 or 0.02306301 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00022662 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00007515 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.03272998 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $15,694,894.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

