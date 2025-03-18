Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $27.00. Oklo shares last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 2,339,351 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OKLO shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42.

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $4,982,596.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,543,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,056,066.85. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Kinzley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

