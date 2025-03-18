Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) & Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Financial Contrast

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) and Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Okta and Silvaco Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Okta alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okta $2.61 billion 7.59 -$355.00 million $0.04 2,891.00 Silvaco Group $59.68 million 2.47 -$320,000.00 ($1.57) -3.28

Silvaco Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Okta. Silvaco Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Okta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

86.6% of Okta shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Okta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Okta and Silvaco Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okta 1 13 18 0 2.53 Silvaco Group 0 0 6 0 3.00

Okta currently has a consensus price target of $114.39, suggesting a potential downside of 1.08%. Silvaco Group has a consensus price target of $19.17, suggesting a potential upside of 272.17%. Given Silvaco Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silvaco Group is more favorable than Okta.

Profitability

This table compares Okta and Silvaco Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okta -1.54% 0.47% 0.32% Silvaco Group -84.35% -43.77% -25.12%

Summary

Okta beats Silvaco Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc. operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials. It also provides Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Lifecycle Management enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; Okta Identity Governance provides identity access management and identity governance solutions; Advanced Server Access offers access management to secure cloud infrastructure; Okta Privileged Access enables organizations to reduce risk with unified access and governance management for on-premises and cloud resources; and Okta Workforce Identity Workflows. In addition, the company offers Universal Login, which allows customers to provide login experience across different applications and devices; and Attack Protection, a suite of security capabilities that protects customers from different types of malicious traffic. Further, it provides Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Passwordless, Machine to Machine, Private Cloud, Organizations, Actions and Extensibility, and Enterprise Connections. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force and channel partners. The company was formerly known as Saasure, Inc. Okta, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Silvaco Group

(Get Free Report)

Silvaco Group Inc. is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco Group Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.