Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Plans $0.60 Monthly Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th.

Olympia Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OLY stock opened at C$107.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$259.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$103.91. Olympia Financial Group has a twelve month low of C$89.90 and a twelve month high of C$114.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Lanzl sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.54, for a total transaction of C$32,262.00. Insiders have sold a total of 710 shares of company stock valued at $75,880 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$143.52 price objective on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

