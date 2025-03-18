One Stop Systems (OSS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter.

One Stop Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.18. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.88.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.