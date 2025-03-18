one8zero8 LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Shares of BGR stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $13.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0973 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

