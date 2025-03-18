one8zero8 LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IWV opened at $322.28 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $282.38 and a twelve month high of $350.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $338.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.69. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

