ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 460.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,029 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 7,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $118.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.70.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 79.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

