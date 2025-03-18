OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Buys Shares of 172,400 GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 172,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,000. GDS makes up about 5.5% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.09% of GDS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 128.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,040,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,592 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 161.6% during the third quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the third quarter worth about $27,212,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GDS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,572,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GDS by 7,553.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after buying an additional 602,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on GDS from $25.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded GDS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.06 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

