Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Trading Up 3.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $5.15. 148,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,070,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.65 million, a P/E ratio of -84.42 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45.

In related news, Director Michael Joseph Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,082.90. This represents a 13.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Organogenesis by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

