Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,865 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Organon & Co. worth $10,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 163,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE OGN opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.